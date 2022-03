PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Panama City Beach.

BCSO and Panama City Beach Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Executive Inn on Front Beach Road around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Deputies on scene didn’t give many details, but they did confirm a man was shot. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing. We will report more information as it becomes available.