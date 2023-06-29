BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Callaway man.

According to a Facebook post by the BCSO, Stephan Henriques, 84, was last seen on Lance Street in Callaway. He is believed to be wearing tan pants and a tan polo shirt, and wearing a Vietnam Veteran hat, and has a white beard.

His family said he suffers from dementia and simply walked away from his home.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, contact BCSO at 850-747-4700.