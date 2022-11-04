PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is helping local children in need for the 42nd Christmas in a row. They call it ‘Project 25.’

With help from the American Muscle Car Club, they will have the project’s kickoff celebration on Sunday.

It will feature an estimated 100 muscle cars for the community to go out and see.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Kartona Electric Speedway in Panama City Beach.

While it’s free to attend, toy or monetary donations are appreciated.

‘Project 25’ Coordinator Becky Johns said the most they’ve raised in the five-hour time period is $25,000.

“We have private donators that want to come in, ‘here’s a check for $500,’ ‘here’s a check for $100,’ you know, or just come in and [say] ‘here’s $10,’ Johns said. “We’ve had little kids come in with their piggie banks– maybe $3 in there, but they’re proud that they’ve done that.”

‘Project 25’ has and can help thousands of kids in Bay County every year.

If you can’t make it to the event on Sunday, the sheriff’s office will be collecting donations up until Christmas Eve.

Call (850)248-2088 to make donations.

You can also call that number to try and sign your child up for the BCSO Santa.

If you’d like your muscle car to be featured in Sunday’s car show, bring $10 or a toy donation to Sunday’s event.