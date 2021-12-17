Murder investigation underway after young woman found dead in Laguna Beach

Update as of 3:10 p.m.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said this is now a homicide investigation.

In a news release, Bay county deputies said they found the body of Whitney Strickland, 25, inside a bedroom of the home.

They also said she didn’t live at this home.

Deputies said a person of interest is in custody in Cullman County, Alabama on unrelated charges. Investigators are now headed to Alabama to interview that person and gather additional evidence.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a young woman at a home on Bonita Drive in the Laguna Beach area.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the agency responded to the home shortly after 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Deputies said the Medical Examiner has been called to determine how she died but also said her death was suspicious.

Deputies at the crime scene also said they have a suspect in custody.