BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – As you prepare to head out the door on Halloween the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is offering up tips and tricks to ensure your holiday is a safe and memorable one.

Bring a glow stick or have reflective tape on your child’s costume.

Glow sticks can be bought for $1 and the tape comes in all colors to match your child’s costume, even black.

There will be dogs out and about as well, always ask the owner if you can pet their dog.

There will be lots of cars on the road, and with kids going from house to house it’s very important to be vigilant.

“We preach for the kids to stay on the sidewalk. Drivers really need to be aware that the traffic is going to be heavier than normal when it comes to foot traffic in neighborhoods,” said Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Navarro. “We want drivers to slow down even more so than usual because of those kids that will be out on the streets.”

Parents should walk near their children and keep an eye on them at all times.

Don’t take homemade candy or treats, and if a piece of candy seems a little suspicious, don’t eat it.

Lastly, it may be a little chilly on Halloween, so be sure to wear layers under your costume.