BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who molested a minor.

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old, Christopher Colby Cox who resided in Fountain, FL during the offense.

On November 1, an interview was conducted with the Child Protection Team where Cox disclosed he sexually abused the victim on multiple occasions when she was between 5-7 years old. The victim also stated the defendant touched her inappropriately on numerous occasions while the victim’s mother was asleep or at work, an arrest affidavit states.

The Child Protection Team advised there were positive findings of sexual abuse.

Cox was charged with capital sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.