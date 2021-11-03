BCSO Care Coordinator Mckenzie Galbreath working to curb addiction in the community

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)-– The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is working to turn the lives around of those struggling with drug addiction in the area with their new care coordinator positions.

Care coordinator, Mckenzie Galbreath, started her career with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office back in 2019 as a part-time analyst. She was working to put together a map of overdoses in the area when she said the opportunity fell into her lap.

“Helping people is definitely my passion, and I’m able to put my degree to use, as well as my knowledge of substance abuse and overdose victims,” she said.

In her job, she uses her expertise in psychology and is able to meet the people behind the numbers.

“I would enter the overdoses, and I would notice that I would see the same names again and again,” Galbreath said.

Now, she can directly address the issue.

“It’s really nice to put a face to a name and number,” she said. “They are no longer a statistic, they’re a person.”

Galbreath offers services to those willing to seek help for their addiction issues.

“I think the most rewarding part is seeing people feel like they have no hope and then going through treatment and making a complete 180 in their lives,” she said.

Her clients range from all different types of people from all different walks of life. Most recently, she helped some transient members of the community after deputies had to remove them from a property they were trespassing.

“There were five people we made contact with, and two accepted services the next day,” she said.

Galbreath also said statistics are now showing a decrease in overdoses in the area from this past quarter and a 29% decrease in fatalities

Eventually, Galbreath’s goal is to have an overdose response team that will be compromised of mental health experts, substance abuse experts, and probation officers to curb the trend. Galbreath hopes the team will be able to do outreach in schools to prevent more children from making harmful choices earlier on in life.