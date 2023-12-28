BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarming call involving a truck with a chain attached to a bank ATM.

Driver 37-year-old, Quinnaland Rhodes from Apalachicola, and passenger 29-year-old Imuel Thompkins from Houston Texas. Police said both were found to have participated in the burglary at the bank in Callaway.

The incident involved a truck with a chain attached in an attempt to pull an ATM off the ground to gain entry and steal the money inside. The tools used to force entry were found at the scene and the truck at the scene was reportedly stolen the morning of the burglary, according to a media release.

BCSO criminal investigators discovered the vehicle on Highway 22 headed toward Gulf County. Thompkins and Rhodes were also involved in multiple similar incidents outside of Bay County targeting ATMs, investigators said.

Thompkins and Rhodes were charged with Principal to Burglary of a structure, and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and booked into The Bay County Jail.

Both suspects were wanted on a warrant for burglary in Gulf County. This investigation is still ongoing and further charges are pending.