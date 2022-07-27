PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office personnel continued their summer training sessions on Wednesday, learning to handle active shooter situations.

This time, they trained inside Arnold High School to become familiar with the surroundings.

Sheriff’s officials said they’ve been conducting active shooter training for more than 10 years. Each year they try to increase the intensity, to be as prepared as possible.

BCSO officials turned Building 5 at Arnold High School into an active crime scene.

The realistic setting helped them better respond, should a gunman decide to attack Arnold or any other local school campus.

“We try to throw different scenarios at them because nothing about an active shooter situation is going to be stable,” Lieutenant James Vestal said. “It’s all going to be fluid. Everything is going to change; be it the response, or what the shooter does, or where he moves. We try to increase the level of training each time just to make them better and understand that there is nothing that is going to be constant about it.”

Lt. Vestal said they spend a lot of time building teamwork.

“We don’t know who is going to respond from our agency,” he said. “It could be someone from investigations, patrol. It could be anybody; the SRD. So we all have to be trained the same way so you know the person beside you left and right if you are in a team knows their job. You’re confident that they know their job because you are putting your life in their hands and they are putting their life in your hands.”

Law enforcement also practiced forcible entry with door props. This gives them the skills to bypass a barricaded room or any other barrier to gain immediate entry.

“You’ve got to understand how to respond, where to respond, and when you get on scene what to do,” Lt. Vestal said. “If you are not by yourself, you are going to have maybe multiple units or multiple agencies involved so as long as you know what the other person is supposed to do, then you should have a positive outcome.”

Sheriff’s officials have been conducting active shooter training all month long. Thursday will be the last day before school starts on August 10.

Every single person with the Sheriff’s office who carries a gun must participate in active shooter training annually.