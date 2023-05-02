BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — This Sunday will be the very first Sunday you can catch the BayWay trolley.

The trolley service currently operates six days a week.

Tuesday, Bay County Commissioners approved a request to expand the service to seven days a week.

Bay County Tourist Development Council (TDC) Executive Director Dan Rowe said the main reason for the service expansion is to help provide reliable transportation 7 days a week for employees who work at beach businesses.

He also said it could help with traffic issues.

“The trolley system will also help alleviate some of the traffic in the Front Beach Road corridor because as we’re going through the construction, as the city of Panama City Beach is doing all the CRA improvements, getting folks out of their cars into mass transit is a good thing,” Rowe said. “This is really good for the county and the TDC was very thrilled to be able to do this on behalf of the residents of Bay County.”

The Sunday schedule will be identical to the existing Saturday schedule.