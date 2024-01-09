BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. (WMBB) – Dozens of homes in the Bayou George community were severely damaged by a confirmed tornado early Tuesday morning.

One resident, Richard Brantley, whose home was structurally compromised, said his early morning routine took a dramatic turn.

“I started hearing the wind pick up really strong, and I’m like, ‘Well, that can’t be good,'” Brantley said. “So I go over and make sure I got my deadbolts set on the front door so it doesn’t blow in, and next thing I know, the front windows of my house blew out. So, I got all this stuff blowing in around me, and I just stand by the door. I don’t move.”

While Brantley’s house is still standing and the majority of his roof is still intact, some of his neighbors were not so lucky.

Upon leaving his shelter after the storm passed and dawn began to break, Brantley said the surrounding area was almost unrecognizable.

“There’s my neighbor’s boat right there,” Brantley said. “Matter of fact, most of the stuff in the front yard is from across the street or maybe further on. I got a black refrigerator. I don’t know where it came from, it’s sitting down there.”

Like many residents of the Panhandle, Brantley’s point of reference for a storm is Category 5 Hurricane Michael, which hit Bay County in 2018. For him personally, he said this storm was worse.

“I’ve got way more damage than I did during the hurricane,” Brantley said. “I mean, I might have had, like, $10,000 worth of damage, there’s way more than that going on here.”

While the cleanup efforts are only beginning for Brantley and his community, he said he’s just thankful to be alive.

“I mean, there’s a ton of work here, but I’m okay,” Brantley said. “And that’s all you can ask for.”