PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay Town Trolley is officially getting a new name.

From now on, the trolley will be known as “Bay Way.”

Bay County Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to adopt the new name.

The Transportation Planning Organization hopes the rebrand will help get the word out about the transit system and increase ridership.

The name change is the only new update for the system.

“They just thought it was a good time to rebrand just to get the name back out there and encourage people to increase ridership,” Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll said. “There’s a partnership with FSU to help the students out there and help them get around town without having to use their cars so if there’s an opportunity to use public transit we want to make sure that it’s there for them.”

The new logo has been approved and will start appearing on buses and other signs around town in the near future.