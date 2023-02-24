PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Health science classes at Bay High School look closer to something you’d see in college.

The program features state-of-the-art technology, like a 3D dissection table and patient simulators.

“I’m a very visual learner and I feel like in the health field, there’s a lot of hands-on activities and a lot of hands-on stuff because you’re helping other people or helping animals or whatever the case may be,” Health Science Student Reagan Harrison said. “This gives us the opportunity to look at what it would look like without having the mess and without having to worry about what happened before and like all of that.”

Harrison explained just what an anatomage table can do.

“So I can press on whatever I want to look at and find out what the organ is, and I can move it around so I can see how big it is compared to other things like the small intestine and then you have the tail and the paws and all of that,” Harrison said.

The program was working out of portables a little more than a year ago.

Now they’re working out of a brand new state-of-the-art STEM building.

“We’ve come light-years from just in the year and a half that I’ve been here as far as technology and in the program itself,” Bay High Health science teacher John Bland said. “Right now we offer CMA certification. We’re looking at doing the EKG technician this year.”

Bland also said he hopes to incorporate paramedic courses in the future.

These hands-on classes aren’t just for upperclassmen. Bay freshmen through seniors can take health sciences courses.