PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A group of local students held a special memorial for a tragic event that happened 80 years ago.

The Bay High School AFJROTC program recognized the Bataan Death March at the Panama City Beach Conservation Park on Saturday.

The group marched and hiked 14 miles of the park to pay honor to service members and their families who were affected by or lost their lives during the Bataan Death March of World War II.

“It has a great deal of significance to me because I have a grandad who actually fought in World War II, and so I feel this is my way of commemorating him and what he did in the war,” Cadet Trey Taylor said. “That breed of men is really rare, and so I wanted to do this for him.”

The tragedy happened in the Philippines back in 1942.

Many cadets that took part in the 14-mile march said it was an experience they will never forget.

“It was a good thing to remember as a memorial,” Cadet Saveon Boyd said. “We want to give our thanks and our respects for those that lost their lives on that bad day that happened in history.”

“Knowing that everybody completed the 14 miles… Some people struggled, but we still did it,” Cadet Justin Rowan said.

Seventeen cadets took part in the march and memorial service on Saturday.

Major Jeff Baumgart said he’s proud of this group for seeing it through to the end.

“I think getting about halfway done, a lot of them started to feel, you know, the aches and the pains, and that’s really what I wanted to happen,” Major Baumgart said. “I wanted them to understand what these men went through back in 1942. That’s what it’s all about.”

The memorial event sparked positivity and remembrance among the cadets.

“Anything’s possible, no matter who you are and what you’ve been through,” Cadet Leonardo Sanchez said. “You’ve gotta keep pushing.”

