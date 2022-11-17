BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County Fire Captain was arrested on Thursday for allegedly earning money for hours she did not work.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelle Collette Gutierrez, 53, after a criminal investigation revealed she earned $94,000 by lying on her time cards.

According to deputies, Bay County officials alerted them after discovering suspicious actions in Gutierrez’s time records.

“We appreciate the assistance of the Bay County Clerk of the Court and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in this matter,” Bay County Manager Bob Majka said. “We expect trustworthiness and professionalism of our employees, and we are committed to providing the public with transparent, honest service.”

Majka added that county policies have been revised to avoid further issues like this.

Gutierrez was charged with grand theft.