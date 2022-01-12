Bay EDA announces “Project Lightning Strike”

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay Economic Development Alliance has landed another manufacturing business to relocate here in the Venture Crossing business center at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

“Project Lightning Strike” is Central Moloney Inc. based out of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. They build electric transformers for power companies. Florida Power and Light will be a customer.

CML is leasing 140,000 square feet of the facility that was originally built for GKN.

Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said the company is investing $20 million in the project that will create 200 new jobs in Bay County.

“200 primary jobs, there is a spin-off of four secondary jobs throughout the community,” Hardin said. “It could be in hospitality, retail, outside of the existing industry. So that’s where we get the number of almost 400 direct and indirect induced jobs.”

Hardin said CML will be working with CareerSource Gulf Coast to fill those positions. The company should open later this year.