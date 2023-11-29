BAY COUNTY, FL (WMBB) – On Wednesday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Panama City man for the possession of images of child sexual abuse in his home.

The suspect was identified as 56-year-old, Brian J. McKay, an employee of the Bay District Schools.

On November 28, investigators were made aware of the Google account which contained images of child sexual abuse by the National Center of Missing & Exploited Children, according to investigators.

During the search warrant at his home, hundreds of images and videos of sexually abused children were located by investigators.

McKay was transported to the Bay County Jail and charged with 20 counts of Possession of the Sexual Performance of a Child.

“We are deeply troubled to learn of the recent arrest of a teacher within our district. At Bay District Schools, we hold our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct”, the Bay District Schools Office wrote. “Upon receiving information about the arrest we took immediate and decisive action to ensure the employee would not be returning to any of our campuses.

Based on the number of images found, additional charges are expected against McKay after further forensic analysis of all electronic devices is complete.