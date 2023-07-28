BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High, Patronis Elementary, and Mowat Middle School are some of the schools that underwent major renovations this summer.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had this much new construction and renovation to our schools,” Bay District School Board Chairman Steve Moss said.

At Bay High School, crews wrapped up construction on the new Barbra W. Nelson Fine Arts Center.

“We will actually have the official ribbon cutting, so to speak, will be probably next for the Performing Arts Center,” Moss said.



Construction will also begin later this year on Bay High’s Building-One, the administration building.

“What’s cool about the renovation is we’ve looked at the architectural drawings and the front of Bay High School Building-One which is around Harrison Avenue, will look very similar to what it looked like, believe it or not, back in the thirties and forties,” Moss said.

The biggest renovation this summer happened at Patronis Elementary School where crews gutted nearly the entire building.

“it doesn’t matter if this is the first day on campus or for some of them, they have not been to any other school,” Moss said. “It’ll look like a brand new school inside, whether it be even the common areas. We did a lot of things to the cafeteria. The cafeteria looks totally brand new, the library and especially their individual classrooms.”

While construction on the inside of Patronis is complete, outside the district is still in the process of building a new playground.

Over at Mowat Middle School construction is just beginning. However, Moss said students will notice parent drop-off and pick-up locations have been moved