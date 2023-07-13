PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The State Department of Education is sharing standardized testing results.

Bay District School officials said the scores reflect growth from last year.

“We are happy to report the significant gains on the fall to spring fast assessments,” said Teaching and Learning Deputy Superintendent Denise Kelley.

Students were tested on their skills in language arts, mathematics, and end-of-course subjects. They took the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking, or FAST, and the Florida Standards Assessments in the fall, winter, and spring.

BDS officials said educators worked closely with students to improve results.

“Leadership teams and teacher grade levels, teacher departments met together to plan for next steps, decide which students needed enrichment, which students needed intervention, which students like, what would the next steps be for instruction,” said Kelley.

District officials said these test scores aren’t comparable to previous years due to new achievement levels set by the state.

“These new achievement levels and the new assessments that were taken this year, we can’t compare them to last year’s data,” said Kelley. “Student learning gains will not be calculated this year for students.”

The school district said teachers use these test results to help make sure students are getting the educational help they need.

“Our goal ultimately is to teach students, make sure students are learning the standard set for their grade level,” said Kelley. “This assessment actually assesses grade-level standards and benchmarks so the teachers know based on if I’m in the fourth grade, this is where I am. These are the skills I’m missing.”

Parents can access their child’s test results through the parent portal. You can find a link to the portal here.