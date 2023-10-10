BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is getting thousands of dollars from a vaping lawsuit.

In September 2022, the Juul company settled a class action lawsuit with 30 states, including Florida, for $439 million.

It accused Juul of marketing its products to kids. Vaping has reached epidemic levels in some schools, forcing some districts to install devices to catch students on campus.

Bay district school’s share will be just under $70,000.

“I think that this settlement is certainly a message to those companies because they are having you know, we have a small piece of the larger puzzle, but they are paying a lot of money to districts throughout the country and I hope it is also going to affect the way that they market in the future,” School Board Attorney Heather Hudson said.

The money is going into the school district’s general fund. Some of it is being used as a reimbursement for the cost of previous anti-vaping efforts.