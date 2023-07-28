BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this week, Bay District Schools officials said the county’s growth and development are generating more property taxes for operating schools.

But that growth also means more students filling classrooms. School officials are trying to make sure there’s enough space for students.

Most of the new growth is taking place at the beach and at Tyndall Air Force Base. In fact, district officials and working with the Air Force on plans for a new school at Tyndall.

Right now they’re answering space shortages with temporary solutions.

“It’s probably more challenging than ever, making sure we have the capacity for that growth at probably half a dozen campuses right now, we’re adding existing classrooms onto those schools so instead of building a brand new school and probably a half a dozen schools, we’re adding classrooms for sure to try to anticipate and meet the needs of some of that growth,” Bay District Schools Chairman Steve Moss said.

Moss said growth will be a challenge for new Superintendent Mark McQueen. McQueen’s first day as Superintendent is August 1st.