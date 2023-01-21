BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday was a special day for a handful of Bay District Schools teachers and staff. The annual Excellence in Education Awards ceremony took place at Arnold High School.

Rookie, Teacher, and Support Employee of the Year nominees were recognized for their hard work and dedication. Two former BDS employees were honored with the Teacher of a Lifetime award.

The Assistant Administrator, Assistant Principal and Principal of the Year also received their awards.

Rookie of the Year was given to Ivy McDonald from Deane Bozeman School.

Verma Hines from Oscar Patterson Academy received the award for Support Employee of the Year.

Last but not least, Adrianna Swearingen from Northside Elementary School is the Teacher of the Year. She takes her role as a teacher beyond just curriculum.

“I pride myself in giving students opportunities to lead, I think it’s really important to build our little people to be the future leaders, whether that’s a lifelong learner or the president but just ignite that fire in them and to be that person that helps them get there,” Swearingen said.

Swearingen got emotional when she was announced as the winner. She reflected on what emotions she felt at that moment.

“I really can’t describe it, and it’s very humbling that, you know, first to be selected by my peers at Northside and then furthermore by the selection committee, because the teachers that are all here today are way beyond exceptional so it’s humbling to be up there with the top dogs, so to speak,” Swearingen said.

Winners for Support Employee and Teacher of the Year will represent Bay District Schools at the state competition next month.