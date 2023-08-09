PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – As Bay District Schools begin instruction on Thursday, administrators continue to face shortages.

According to the district’s transportation center, there are at least 15 bus driver positions still available.

While an improvement on last year, a lack of bus drivers still poses challenges for both drivers and students.

“A couple of years ago, the school board had to make the decision to stop bringing elementary kids that were outside of three quarters of a mile to school, as we used to do. And now elementary, junior high, high school, all of them, if they’re within two miles of the school, they’re going to be responsible to be transported by their parents as opposed to by the buses,” said Richard Dashiell, Safety and Training Officer for Bay District Transportation.

Additionally, the shortage occasionally forces administrators to fill in as substitute drivers, affects day-to-day operations.

The district is also estimating to see around 20 classroom vacancies. As a result, the district’s contingency plan consists of substitutes and qualified administrators filling in on a temporary basis.