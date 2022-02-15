BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The county’s Juvenile Justice Courthouse is about to go up for sale.

It has been sitting empty since Hurricane Michael. The country originally thought the City of Panama City was interested when they expressed interest in purchasing the DJJ building last year.

They have since changed their minds. The city released this statement:

“During the due diligence process, the City of Panama City determined that it couldn’t provide functions in the building that would be revenue-neutral. We appreciate the Bay County Board of County Commissioners for allowing the City to have time to consider viable uses to serve citizens.” City of Panama City Government

On Tuesday, county officials declared the juvenile justice building a surplus property before they officially put it up for sale.

“Whether it’s an office or a community center or anything of that nature, I think it’s in a great neighborhood, with great accessibility so we just want to see that building occupied,” County Board of Commission Chairman Robert Carroll said. “We’d love to have more people there which has more patrons for downtown restaurants and businesses than anything that is centrally located in that area so we are just excited for it to get back to use.”

With surplus properties, Carroll said they will receive offers after advertising the property.

