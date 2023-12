BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Due to possible adverse weather on Saturday Bay County Christmas at Harders Park is postponed.

The event will be rescheduled to Tuesday, December 19th from 5:30pm-8:30pm.

There will be activities for kids, food vendors, and picture with Santa.

Santa is set to arrive at 6:00 pm.

If you’d like to support the Bay County Sheriffs Project 25 you can bring a newly unwrapped toy.