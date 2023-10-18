BAY COUNTY, FL (WMBB) – Bay County residents with junk around the house that needs to be tossed, this is your weekend.

Bay County’s biannual waste amnesty days are this Friday and Saturday at the Steelfield landfill.

Tipping fees are waived for residential garbage and debris.

But anything that arrives in a commercial vehicle or trailer will be assumed to be commercial and is subject to tipping fees.

You can drop old paint, household chemicals, construction debris, appliances, tires, and more.

But there are some things that aren’t allowed.

“It’s a really great opportunity for people to get rid of things around their house that they need to get rid of. Like old washers, dryers, and tires will take up to 25 tires there’s literally nothing that we won’t take. We’ll take old boats with the exception of ammunition and explosives. Everything else is fair game,” said Bay County Public Information Officer Valerie Sale.

Waste amnesty days are Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and 21.

You can drop off your stuff at Steelfield Landfill from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.