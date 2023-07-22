BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Bay County woman who disappeared late Friday night was found and returned home on Saturday morning.

60-year-old Carol Ann Holler was discovered to be missing when her family checked her bedroom and noticed her absence. Her family claims she has dementia and that she has left her home previously.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office employed their Air Unit, deputies, and K9 unit during their search.

At approximately 10 AM Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office announced that Holler had been discovered and returned to her home.