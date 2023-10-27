PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations arrested a woman during a traffic stop for drugs.

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old, Priya Shota of Callaway. During surveillance investigations, they tracked Shota’s frequent travels out of Bay County. These findings led to Shota obtaining large qualities of methamphetamine to distribute, said sheriffs.

Shota was facing several traffic infractions and was stopped on Cherry Street.

Bay County narcotics-trained K-9 alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics. During the search, a total of over 2 kilos of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia alprazolam pills, fentanyl, and $5,530 were seized.

Shota was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and fentanyl, possession of alprazolam without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.