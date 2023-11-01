Update: The evacuation order for the wildland fire location in Wild Heron has been lifted at this time. Residence may return home. The fire is currently 40% contained. Forestry will be on the scene throughout the night monitoring the situation.

BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – On Wednesday afternoon, a large blaze near Wild Heron Way in Panama City Beach led to evacuation orders.

It’s been reported that a piece of equipment caught on fire back in the woods escalating the fire, and homes in the area have been evacuated, according to officials.

“We’ve got several crews out there, so we’ve got fire services, forest services, Bay County Sheriff’s office, Panama City Beach Fire Department out here helping as well to keep everybody safe, we are trying to cut fire lanes. It is a 150-acre fire right now which is about 25% contained at this time,” said Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon.

“We’ve had two separate areas of the neighborhood that have been evacuated this time, a couple dozen homes have been evacuated. We want to thank everyone for being so gracious leaving and not having any problem as the fire continues to have smoke overnight. We know Back Beach Road is going to be thick with smoke we’ve got signs making sure everyone goes slow,” Mayor Sheldon added.

No properties at this time have been affected at this time.

News 13 will continue to provide updates about this fire.