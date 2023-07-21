TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County teacher was named Florida’s Teacher of the Year Thursday night.

Adrianna Swearingen, from Northside Elementary, won the state recognition.

She was named Bay District’s Teacher of the Year in January.

“I pride myself in giving students opportunities to lead, I think it’s really important to build our little people to be the future leaders, whether that’s a lifelong learner or the president but just ignite that fire in them and to be that person that helps them get there,” Swearingen said then. “I really can’t describe it, and it’s very humbling that, you know, first to be selected by my peers at Northside and then furthermore by the selection committee, because the teachers that are all here today are way beyond exceptional so it’s humbling to be up there with the top dogs, so to speak.”