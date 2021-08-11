Bay County takes next steps in courthouse expansion project

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is moving forward with their courthouse expansion project.

Wednesday, the debt committee approved funding for the project, and they will take it to the board for final say.

The county will take out a loan of up to 1$5 million. However, they don’t plan to use all of that.

The plans include moving the juvenile courthouse to Mackenzie Avenue and renovating the existing building.

Commissioner Robert Carroll says designs are already in place, they are just waiting for updated pricing from the contractors.

“We are hoping to get all this done,” Carroll said “It will be two separate contractors but we are excited to get it all underneath one roof and on one campus.”

As for the current juvenile justice courthouse, Carroll said The City of Panama City is interested in purchasing it from the county.

We reached out to the city and they told us they are doing an inspection of the building to determine the value.

The city has not said what they plan to use it for.