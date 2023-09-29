This information is outdated. Click here for the latest.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a stand-off with a wanted man Friday afternoon.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Warrants deputies developed information that James Milton Brown, wanted on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, was staying (in the 9000 block of) N. Silver Lake Road in Bay County,” deputies wrote in a news release. “When Warrants deputies approached, Brown barricaded himself, while armed, under the residence, refusing to come out.”

The SWAT team has surrounded the home and is using a “Bearcat” and “Rook” in the area. The equipment is “designed to protect law enforcement as they approach and make entry to a residence.”

This is an ongoing situation and we will have more information as it becomes available.

James Milton Brown was shot at 5:03 p.m. and has died from his injuries.