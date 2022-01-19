Bay County skate park plans could change

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Plans are in place for a new skate park but the project could take a little longer than expected.

Commissioners said it all depends on how they decide to fund it.

Commissioner Bill Dozier said currently the county set aside $2 million in parks and recreation funds for the skate park. Which will be built at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

But they recently learned of another option on the table when it comes to paying for it. Dozier said there is a grant they can apply for that would cover the entire price tag.

“The grant money, there is a possibility we will get it but there is no guarantee but if we do get the grant it will fund it 100% but it could delay the project and we would have to go back and start from the very beginning again,” Dozier said. “It would delay the project for quite some time.”

Dozier said the board will discuss how they will choose to fund the project at their next meeting.