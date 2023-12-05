LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Lynn Haven Walmart, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office along with community volunteers packed a 50-foot truck for the annual Project 25 shopping night.

This marks the 43rd year of the event.

Deputies and volunteers are given index cards that state the child’s name and sex.

The shoppers get to spend $100 per child and pack those gifts into Christmas-colored bags.

This year they are buying gifts for roughly 700 kids aged 10 and under.

“It’s amazing. Just being able to bring a smile to the kid’s face, and the parent’s as well. It means a lot to them when we’re able to deliver those to the parents, kind of a weight off of their shoulders. It’s our pleasure and honor to help,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office receives the names of the children through parents and school resource deputies.

Toys will be delivered throughout the month of December.

Although the shopping night is over, Sheriff Ford says that they will never turn down any extra holiday donations.