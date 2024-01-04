PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 2023 was a busy year for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. They accomplished many goals, the most important being keeping the community safe.

“2023 was a great year,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Smith said. “We have a clear mandate from the citizens of Bay County and that’s to maintain law and order. You look at some of the other communities across the country where they talked about defunding the police or where they’ve tied the police’s hands and you see mayhem and we don’t see that here.”

The sheriff’s office focused on multiple initiatives including keeping drugs like fentanyl out of the community.

“We have seen a 65% decrease in overdose deaths in the past two years, which is a really great thing. Fentanyl has taken so many young lives from us across the country, I think 70,000 deaths across the country, but for us to see locally a 65% reduction in those deaths is a great thing.”

They also created programs to help prisoners beat addiction while behind bars.

“We also have programs like the Lifeline program out at the jail that really helps people that are incarcerated beat that addiction,” Ford said. “That’s a DCF-licensed drug treatment program that I’m really proud of.”

Ford isn’t done yet. His 2024 plans include helping to establish a Lifeline drug treatment dorm to help more prisoners struggling with addiction.

“We were working to build a dorm at the jail where we could house 100 to 120 inmates providing them with drug treatment in that dorm. That’s a project I’m really excited about.”

The state will help fund the Lifeline addiction treatment dorm. Officials are working on getting bids for the project.