LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – On Christmas, retired deputy and school resource officer Tom Hedges lost a nearly year-long battle with liver cancer.

He worked for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years, 13 of which he spent as a school resource officer at Mosely High School.

Those who worked alongside Hedges said he became a staple in the school’s community.

“He was always, always out and about,” Former Mosley High School Principal Sandy Harison said. “And the kids knew that they could trust him.”

Coaches said he was often seen lending a hand at sporting events.

“He was the manager that put the stuff on the bus for football, volleyball, soccer didn’t matter,” Hedges friend and former Mosely Vice Principal Todd Harless said. ”I mean, Hedges was he was like the honorary coach and captain, and that guy that is always there for everybody around him. I mean, he’s going to do for others before he ever did for himself. There’s no doubt.”

His rough and tough demeanor earned him the nickname ‘Shrek’. And like ogres, Hedges too had many layers.

“The kids who had some struggles in high school and Hedges was that guy that would listen to them and treat them like they wanted to be treated and understand them and would give them that push that they needed,” Harless said.

Harless said Hedges helped mold thousands of kids. Including his son Tommy who is following in his father’s footsteps. Tommy is currently enrolled in the police academy and plans on working for The Bay County Sheriff’s Office upon graduation.

“I can’t think of any better field training officer for the past 18, 19 years that Tommy has had than Tom,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “To teach him how to be tough when he needs to be, how to be kind and compassionate when he can.”

His funeral will be held at Hyland Park Baptist Church on Friday, December 29 at 10:10 a.m.

“He and his wife Lori were married on October the 10th and he frequently would text her at 10:10 in the morning with the 143 for I love you,” Ford said.

Despite retiring from the sheriff’s office in 2016, Hedges was still involved with the school district. Just days before his passing, he offered to dress up as Santa at a holiday event.

School officials said his heart was larger than life and the entire community will sorely miss him.