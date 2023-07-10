PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — July is one of the busiest vacation months of the year. It’s also a busy time for thieves to break into the homes of absent owners.

Local police say there are steps you can take to protect your home and your valuables while you’re away.

From July 1, 2022 through July 9, 2023 there were over 400 burglaries in the Bay County area.

If you don’t want to become one of those statistics, it’s important to take the necessary precautions.

Checking lights, locks, and landscapes are the three key measures for preventing crime before leaving the house.

“Simple stuff like lock your doors. Front door, back door, if you’re leaving your vehicle at your house, try to park it in the garage, if you do have a garage. If not, lock your vehicle doors,” said Panama City Police Sergeant Kevin Burns.

Sergeant Burns recommends residential homeowners install floodlights and cameras to capture any suspicious activity while away from home.

If cameras are not an option, ask a trustworthy neighbor, to keep an eye on your home while you’re gone.

If that’s not an option, ask your local police or sheriff’s office to help out.

“You can always give your local agency a phone call and let them know, hey, I’m going to be out of town, select my residence, be placed on patrol. We can always stop by. And, you know, every hour or 2 hours, something of that nature, we can get out on foot, walk around your property, make sure nothing seems to be disturbed or broken into,” said Sergeant Burns.

If you have a doorbell camera or security system, sign-up on the BayROC system.

“With your permission, tie into those and say if there was a robbery or something in your neighborhood yet again, like I said, with your permission, we can look and see if any of your footage helps catch that criminal. A lot of businesses use it it’s phenomenal,” said Bay County Sheriff Corporal Mario Lupico.

To learn more about BayROC click here and if you are going on vacation and want authorities to watch your home call (850) 233-5000