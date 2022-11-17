PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the holiday season right around the corner, Bay County Sheriffs Office shared some tips to keep you, your belongings, and your home safe.

BCSO said there are some things you can do to help prevent someone from stealing your personal items.

One important tip is to not post on social media when you go out of town. If you do, people know your home is empty.

If you stay in town for the holidays, don’t leave gifts where someone can peek into your car or home and see them.

BCSO said to have a plan if you shop online.

“This is a really big time of year for people to be ordering online so packages are getting delivered, have somebody scheduled if you’re going to be out of town or even if you’re working all day, maybe you have a good neighbor that’s not working and they can come and pick up those packages for you so that you’re not victimized by the people that come see the packages and take off with them,” Bay County Public Information Officer Ruth Corley said.

The Bay County Sheriffs Office will check on your home while you are out of town.

To register, for a Holiday Home Check, call 850-747-4700 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and request to speak with dispatch. They will ask you questions and get the information needed to check on your home.