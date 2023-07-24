BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says they are actively working on an investigation after receiving a 911 call of a man face down in the water.

The incident happened at the east end of Shell Island, which connects to Tyndall Air Force Base. The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene. BCSO has since taken over to investigate further what happened.

BCSO officials said the man was brought to shore and receiving medical aid at a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

We will update this story if any more information is released.