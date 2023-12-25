BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Criminals do not take Christmas off and neither does law enforcement.

Bay County deputies put their Christmas aside to make sure you and your family have a safe holiday.

“We’re more focused on responding to the needs of the community more than anything else,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Nick Hall said.

Hall said while Christmas tends to be slow there are still several incidents they have to respond to.

“Most of our calls for service around this time if it’s cold outside, we have a lot of house fires,” Hall said. “We get a lot of in the afternoons. We get a few domestics for the families to get together that don’t always get along. Those typically have around the holidays.”

Early this morning Hall responded to a fire at a resident in Youngstown.

“It was more weather-related than anything else,” Hall said. “A lightning strike hit a barn that was adjacent to a house and it went up in the people were already kind of awake because it was that time of the morning.”

The residents called firefighters who quickly responded stopping the fire from spreading past the barn.

Three cars- a camper and a boat were lost in the flames.

“No residence got damage in that, which is good because we don’t anybody losing everything that’s been four kids, a family Christmas to a fire that would just be terrible,” Hall said.

Hall said law enforcement understands people have a lot going on during the holiday season… so they try not to ruin anyone’s fun.

“If traffic stops on the holidays, they do happen if they’re necessary,” Hall said. “We’re not out there running a bunch of radar looking to be stroking people with big monetary fines on holidays. We know people have spent money on things like that.”

Hall said traffic stops on Christmas are used more for educational purposes.

“If people are out there committing traffic offenses, we’re definitely a stop and they’re going to talk to them and we stop working just because it’s Christmas,” Hall said.

Hall said no one should ever hesitate to call law enforcement, even on Christmas. Law enforcement is there to protect and serve.