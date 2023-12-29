BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 7 million people over the age of 65 are diagnosed with dementia, of those six out of every ten will wander away at least once.

With this in mind, lawmakers created what is being called the “Protect Our Love Ones Act.”

The new law outlines a framework that communities can use to create a person with disability registry.

“Local law enforcement throughout the state will have the ability to create this registry within their jurisdictions,” Vice President of Public Policy for the Alzheimers Association of Florida Alex Anderson said. “People come forward, they put themselves in the registry. They put their loved one on the registry.”

The sheriff’s office launched its website program on Friday.

“This is our main web page,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “We’ve got two ways to access it. One, special needs registry, or here this symbol. Click on that when it loads, it gives you a frequently asked questions section that helps guide people to determine whether or not their loved one needs to be in the registry. Or if they think it’ll be something that will be beneficial, beneficial to us.”

The sheriff’s office suggests any Bay County resident with mental or neurological disability register.

The form has an area for general information to help identify an individual, including things like scars or tattoos.

“They can also provide important information to us,” Ford said. “For instance, if there was an Alzheimer’s patient that frequently wanders off and they may be found in a certain location may be information on ways that we when we do locate them or that we encounter them, that we can de-escalate the situation or maybe things that trigger them.”

There’s also a place for you to upload photos of yourself or your loved one.

Both the county and state programs are completely voluntary.

Click here for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Special Needs Registry’ form.