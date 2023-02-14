BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since the day the shooting happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Bay County Sheriff’s Office has continuously found new tactics to ensure Bay County students are safe inside school buildings.

“It’s a passion of mine, probably one of the most important things that keeps me up at night,” BCSO Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Sheriff Tommy Ford takes school safety measures very seriously.

Five years ago tragedy struck a community in South Florida. A gunman killed seventeen people and injured seventeen others.

Since that day, BCSO has implemented new ways to keep Bay County students safer.

“As I looked after Parkland to where we had gaps, that’s something that really stood out to me on the management of those type of situations because it is absolute chaos,” Ford said.

Sheriff Ford said his staff is trained for a single response unit or a response with all local law enforcement agencies.

“After Columbine and Parkland, we saw we don’t have the luxury to wait for a second deputy and everybody knows that if they’re the closest one to a school and there’s a school shooting, that that’s their job and their sworn responsibility to go in there and eliminate that threat,” Ford said.

Ford has implemented several techniques to handle school threats.

The day after Parkland’s school massacre, Ford met with Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt. Within two weeks, they started using a new alert app for educators.

“School Guard or Hero 911 app, it is actually an alerting system where administrators and teachers in the school have an app on their phone called School Guard,” Ford explained. “It’s geo-fenced to the school property so if there were an active shooter at a school, the teacher would open the app and do the alerting procedure.”

A procedure that saves time and potentially lives.

Last week there were swatting calls at Bay and Mosley High Schools. As soon as the 911 call was received BCSO turned to their BAYROC Center to view cameras on school property.

“Because of what happened on February 14th in Parkland, just an awful situation, and I think that we as a state have made a lot of improvements in school safety since that day,” Ford said.

BCSO has also implemented the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian program which allows an undisclosed amount of employees to be armed on campus. There is extensive training each summer in order for someone to become a Guardian.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said he is bringing in an active shooter incident management course for BCSO as well as local police departments and first responders. It costs about $80,000 and it will take place in March.