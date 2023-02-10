BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made another manslaughter arrest in connection to a fatal fentanyl overdose.

BCSO arrested and charged 33-year-old Walter James Finley with one count of manslaughter.

He is accused of distributing drugs that contained fentanyl and led to the overdose and death of another man.

“He is actually the second-tier dealer in this case, the resulted in narcotics given to an individual that overdosed and died from them,” Criminal Investigation Captain Jason Daffin said. “When I say second-tier dealer, the victim was given the narcotics from one person. This is the individual that that individual got the narcotics from.”

Investigators said they have made several of these manslaughter arrests in the last six months.

“This is the result of hours and hours of work and due diligence by our criminal investigators and our special investigations unit,” Daffin said. “The way we work these cases, anybody that we can put in possession of the narcotics that are being delivered to anybody that overdoses, and we are holding every single link in that chain accountable.”

Daffin said they hope these stiffer charges will keep dangerous people off the streets.

“When I say hold them accountable, I mean we’re going to do everything we can to see everybody that’s handled that narcotic and make sure justice is brought so that we can look at the family of that victim in the eye and tell them that, hey, here’s the person that delivered this to your child, brother your dad,” Daffin said.

Daffin said a major issue with the fentanyl crisis is people who live outside Bay County are bringing the drugs into this community.

If convicted of manslaughter, a suspect faces up to 15 years in prison. However, investigators say that may not be harsh enough

“So initially we’re charged with manslaughter but depending on the circumstance of each case, these could later be taken to a grand jury and they could be indicted for murder,” Daffin said.

In response to the fentanyl crisis, Senator Marco Rubio has reintroduced the Felony Murder for Deadly Distribution Act. This bill makes the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death punishable by federal felony murder charges.