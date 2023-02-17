BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are renting out a vacation home in Bay County this Spring Break, there’s an extra step you can take to keep it safe.

On Friday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office launched a new program for monitoring vacation homes called ‘Operation Safe Home.’

Applicants can fill out a form to put their home on a list to be checked on by a deputy.

It will be in effect through April since the program is specifically for crime prevention during the Spring Break season.

“When people are renting out homes or Airbnbs and you don’t know if the four people that are supposed to be on the tenant list are there or 400 people so it could certainly be used to help check on properties in that situation,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

If the program is popular and successful it will continue, Ford added.

To apply, call communications at (850) 747-4700 or email in a contact form from BCSO’s website.



