BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Officials are giving the public a unique glimpse into law enforcement.

About a month ago they launched a YouTube page where they’re releasing podcast episodes. But these shows are more than your average podcast. They’re following their employees as they carry out their day-to-day duties.

It’s the kind of access few people get, not even us.

Thursday they released edited body-cam and helicopter video of Wednesday’s chase and arrest of a wanted fugitive.

“On December 20th, 2023, the special investigations division of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office received information that Elvis Hartrick was in Bay County and had federal warrants for his arrest,” the voice-over said.

This video from one of the Bay County Sheriff’s office choppers shows the pursuit of Elvis Hartrick, right up until the time he abandons his vehicle and runs away.

‘He ran into the woods,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ruth Corley said. “Now, when that happened, we happened to have an air unit that’s able to follow that on video and turns the laser on and could see and observe him running into the woods.”

The deputy’s body cam video shows the moment they caught up to Hartrick and arrested him.

They said they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana as well as some other drugs and ammunition.

Not only is Hartwick facing his federal charges, but now even more charges in Bay County.

Through videos like this, sheriff’s officials said they’re hoping to create a direct line of communication with the public.

“Information is power and the people understand what their sheriff’s office is doing for them to serve them,” Corley said. “That’s important. It’s one of the greatest challenges faces facing law enforcement today in our country is open, transparent communication, quick communication.”

Next week the sheriff’s office will be releasing a video about the Bay County Jail, showing what goes on behind bars.