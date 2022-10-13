Updated 6:30 p.m.
Officials said the emergency and county phone lines are operational now.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon, phone lines are down at the Emergency Center Operations Center in Bay County.
Officials said the emergency and non-emergency lines have experienced outages.
BCSO said if you need emergency or non-emergency help to call one of the following:
850-896-3074
850-896-3077
850-896-3085
850-896-3470
850-896-3377
These lines will remain open until the regular lines are re-established.