Updated 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the emergency and county phone lines are operational now.

——————–

Original story below

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon, phone lines are down at the Emergency Center Operations Center in Bay County.

Officials said the emergency and non-emergency lines have experienced outages.

BCSO said if you need emergency or non-emergency help to call one of the following:

850-896-3074

850-896-3077

850-896-3085

850-896-3470

850-896-3377

These lines will remain open until the regular lines are re-established.