PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam where suspects pretend to be with Xfinity or Target.

Deputies said a victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Xfinity. The scammer told the victim they could receive up to six months of free cable.

The scammer referenced it as a new program and said all the customer had to do was buy Target gift cards for the amount the bills would cost for 6 months.

Xfinity and Target both confirmed this is a scam.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reached out to both Xfinity and Target, and they have confirmed this is a scam that seems to have originated in 2022 and neither company is involved in such a program,” BCSO wrote. “Xfinity management stated they had talked with a local customer that had fallen victim to the scam and wanted other customers to know this was a scam.”

Deputies said if you receive a scam call, please hang up and block the caller. If you have been a victim, please call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office 850-747-4700 to report it.