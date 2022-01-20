Bay County Sheriff’s Office to hold conference on Domestic Violence

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– According to the Bay County Sherriff’s Office, 1 out of 4 people fall victim to domestic violence within our community, and the problem is growing.

“Unfortunately, domestic violence is one of my highest victimizations, I service an upwards of 75 people a month,” said victim advocate, Chevina Jackson.

Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Bay County Sheriff’s Office will hold a free Domestic Violence Conference geared at bridging the gap between victims and community resources.

Jackson said it is a huge myth that there are limited resources for survivors, and oftentimes that is why many cases go unreported.

“We will have law enforcement officers, legal professionals, the Salvation Army, and Catholic charities, so a whole gambit of resources that are working to ensure someone can leave an unhealthy relationship,” she said.

Those who attend will also be served with free lunch and free coffee and donuts in the morning provided by Dunkin Donuts.

The event is free and open to the public. To register you can do so by calling 850-248-2125 or emailing chevina.jackson@bayso.org