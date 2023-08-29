BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford’s view of Hurricane Idalia is statewide.

Tommy Ford has served as chairman of the Florida Sheriff’s Task Force for two years. He was in the thick of the Hurricane Ian response last year. Ford said this position allows him to give back for all the help he’s received.

“Five years ago, Hurricane Michael struck, we were ground zero for that and we just had so many people that came in to help us, specifically, Florida Sheriffs stepped up and over 600 deputies came into Bay County,” Ford said.

Once Hurricane Idalia makes landfall Sheriff’s Offices will be ready to deploy where needed.

“We basically respond based on what the sheriffs in the affected area say they need so they send us these requests, these mission requests, and we fill those with sheriff’s officers from all over the state,” Ford said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will be sending 15 deputies, the mobile command center, two boats, and possibly a helicopter.

“It can be delivering water and food to people, it can be search and rescue, it can be helping people get trees out of the way so they can move about their town we’re going to do whatever needs to be done to help the people that are going to be in great need because as Bay Countians, we certainly understand how they are going to feel in the coming days and months and even years, five years later,” Ford said.

Sheriff Ford said he’s also keeping an eye on Bay County. He is ready to send additional deputies to Mexico Beach if the storm surge becomes an issue.