PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are putting some new procedures in place to help find missing people.

K-9 tracking teams are among the most effective tools for finding missing people. Deputies are asking caretakers to help those dogs do their jobs. BCSO is providing scent evidence kits to the public so tracking dogs can find missing people more efficiently.

Lately, there’s been a rash of older people, some suffering from dementia, wandering away from home. It can be challenging to find them, especially if tracking dogs aren’t given a clean scent sample to find the missing person. Cpl. Mario Lupica says the demand for the kits is growing.

“With our aging population and even the non-aging population, Alzheimer’s and dementia, as a younger onset,” said Lupica. “The amount of people that we can service is growing, so there’s a lot of different options out there.”

Scent evidence has drastically improved K-9’s success rate in finding missing people. Before the program was established in 2012, tracking dogs relied on contaminated scent items. The kits provide a clean sample of a missing person’s natural body scent or pheromones.

“The state average of recovery, when you put a dog on the ground or recover in either a fleeing suspect or a lost person was right around 24%,” said BCSO K-9 Unit Commander Cpl. Jeff Duggins. “With this program, what I’ve seen lately with the stats and everything, we’re closer to 80% now.”

The scent evidence kit is easy to use and can be done by a family member or caretaker.

“Open up this ABD pad. You’re going to rub it 5 to 7 times under both sides of their neck and under both armpits,” said Lupica. “Those are good pheromone-rich areas. With the gloves on, you’re going to put it in this evidence jar. You’re going to seal it. We’re going to close it and I’ll mark it.”

Caretakers should store the scent evidence jar in a safe place in case the person is missing. It will last up to 10 years if stored in a refrigerator.

Another program includes Project Lifesaver which uses a radio transmitter bracelet, making it easier for deputies to track a missing person. BCSO also offers the Gatekeeper Program which includes welfare phone calls three days a week to elderly people who live alone.